Azerbaijani gymnasts Agharzayev, Simonov reach finals of World Cup in gymnastics

By Trend





Azerbaijani gymnasts Murad Agharzayev and Nikita Simonov have reached the finals of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Murad Agharzayev with a score of 14.066 points reached the World Cup finals in the floor exercises, and Nikita Simonov with a score of 14.433 reached the finals in the rings exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Gymnasts Murad Agarzayev, Ivan Tikhonov, Nikita Simonov and Marina Nekrasova represent Azerbaijan at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup.