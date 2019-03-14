Always very pleasant to come to Baku - Israeli gymnast Alexander Shatilov

By Trend





It is always very pleasant to come to Baku and perform at the National Gymnastics Arena, Israeli gymnast Alexander Shatilov told Trend March 14.

“The National Gymnastics Arena is very familiar to us, we come here not for the first time, and I hope not for the last time,” said the athlete. “Baku is a beautiful city, and we already have a great number of friends here. It is always very pleasant to come here.”

Alexander Shatilov assessed his performance in the qualifications as average.

“I hope I have enough points to reach the finals,” he said. “Tomorrow I will also perform in exercises on two apparatuses - a pommel horse and a horizontal bar, where I can also reach the finals if I perform well.”

He noted that many strong gymnasts take part in the World Cup in Baku.

“This year there is a lot of competition among athletes because this stage of the World Cup gives points to get to the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” added Shatilov. “Therefore, all candidates who plan to qualify for the Olympic Games through these competitions came to Baku.”

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Qualifications will be held during the first two days of the four-day competition, while the finals during the last two days. The gymnasts who will get the highest points for the performance will be awarded with the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.

The men’s qualification competitions in the floor exercises, parallel bars exercises and rings exercises are being held on the first day.

Women are competing for reaching the final in vault and uneven bars exercises.

Gymnasts Murad Agarzayev, Ivan Tikhonov, Nikita Simonov and Marina Nekrasova represent Azerbaijan at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup.