National figure skater successfully performs in Minsk

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani figure skater Ekaterina Ryabova showed her best on the first day of the European Figure Skating Championships in Belarus.

Having performed with a short program, Ryabova took the seventh place among 36 sportswomen. She scored 59,95 points, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

For Ryabova, European Championships in Minsk are the first ones. So, her result on the first day of the competition cannot but rejoice.

In the final table, she only lost to the Russian, Swiss and Finnish figure skaters.

Last year, the figure skater represented Azerbaijan at various international competitions among juniors and adults, ranking in the top ten.

Vladimir Litvintsev also represents Azerbaijan at the European Figure Skating Championships.

The 18-years-old figure skater was born in Moscow and is trained by Alexey Chetverukhin and Vladimir Kotin.

This season, the figure skater took first place in the tournament in Riga and second in the Ice Star competition in Minsk.

The European Figure Skating Championships ("Europeans") is an annual figure skating competition in which figure skaters compete for the title of the European champion.

The event is sanctioned by the International Skating Union (ISU), and is the oldest of the four annual figure skating competitions designated "ISU Championships" (the others are the World, Four Continents, and World Junior Championships).

Medals are awarded in the disciplines of men's singles, ladies' singles, pair skating and ice dancing. The competition is generally held in January.

The European Figure Skating Championships will run until January 27.