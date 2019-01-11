McLaren appoint ex-Porsche boss Seidl to run F1 team

By Azertac





A huge 2019 season is on the horizon for McLaren. Not only will they have a new-look driver line-up as they bid to climb back towards the front of the grid, but the iconic British squad now have a new chief after confirmation that Andreas Seidl has been appointed as Managing Director of their F1 team, according to the official website of Formula.





Seidl, whose announcement comes just days after historic rivals Ferrari announced their own senior management changes, will arrive with some pedigree, having overseen Porsche's recent LMP1 successes in the World Endurance Championship and in the Le Mans 24 Hours.





He will report to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in a newly-created role at the Woking outfit which will see him take responsibility for all aspects of the team’s F1 racing programme.





Seidl is familiar with the F1 paddock, having worked at BMW Motorsport from 2000 and 2006, then at BMW Sauber as head of track operations until 2009.





“This is an enormous privilege and challenge, which I am ready for and committed to, said Seidl, who boast plenty of F1 experience, having worked at BMW Motorsport from 2000 and 2006, then at BMW Sauber as head of track operations until 2009.





"To have an opportunity to contribute to the McLaren legacy is extremely special and inspiring. McLaren has the vision, leadership and experience but, most importantly, the people to return to the front, and that will be my absolute focus and mission. I can’t wait to join the team and begin working with my colleagues at McLaren, our partners at Renault and, of course, Carlos and Lando,” Seidl added.