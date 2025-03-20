Nowruz holiday celebrated in Istanbul

By Akbar Novruz



A festive event was held in Istanbul to mark the Novruz holiday. The holiday festivities were organized by the Istanbul Turkiye-Azerbaijan Solidarity and Culture Association (ISTAD).

Azernews reports via Azertag that the ceremony began with the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye and the commemoration of the martyrs.

At the ceremony, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Interparliamentary Friendship Group Shamil Ayrim, Consul of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Zaur Allahverdizade, Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Turkey-Azerbaijan Associations (TADEF) Parviz Mammadzade, Chairman of ISTAD Safar Garagoyunlu and others spoke about the history and traditions of the Novruz holiday. It was noted that Novruz traditions, which have a history of about four thousand years and are one of the most vivid examples of the world's cultural heritage, are the common heritage of the Turkic world.

The ceremony continued with a concert program.