COP29 Second Summer Camp on Climate Change wraps up in Shamakhi

The fourth day of the COP29 Second Summer Camp on Climate Change, held in Shamakhi, commenced with organized excursions for participants by the “Regional Development” Public Union, beginning with a visit to the village of Damirchi, Azernews reports.

Participants explored the Archaeological Museum, where they gained detailed insights into the region’s ancient history and cultural heritage. Afterwards, they visited an alpaca farm.

The day’s activities concluded with a cultural evening aimed at fostering friendship, mutual understanding, and appreciation of cultural diversity among attendees. During this event, participants from various countries delivered presentations about their nations’ histories, music, and dances. They also displayed traditional symbols and shared a variety of national sweets, offering a closer glimpse into their cultures.

The final day of the camp started with icebreaker activities led by Shafiga Taghizade and Ilkin Aliyarli from the “Regional Development” Public Union.

This was followed by a training session organized by IRENA on the importance of renewable energy in addressing climate change and the principles of a fair, inclusive energy transition.

An intellectual quiz featuring logical questions related to environmental issues and climate change was also held.

At the closing ceremony, certificates were awarded to the participants.

The camp wrapped up with a farewell dinner.