Azerbaijan Railways increases services to meet winter travel surge

In response to severe weather conditions, there has been a surge in demand for train travel, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) Company.

Due to snowy and freezing weather, passengers have favored trains as a safer means of transportation. The trains departing on scheduled routes have been fully booked. The company confirmed that trains on the Baku-Gabala-Baku, Baku-Balaken-Baku, and Baku-Agtafa-Baku routes are operating with 100% occupancy. Additionally, a supplementary train traveling towards Baku-Agtafa was also fully booked.

A representative from Azerbaijan Railways assured that, in order to ensure passenger comfort and safety, additional measures are being implemented, including the increase of train services and enhancements to service quality to meet the growing demand.