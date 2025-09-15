Turkic World Insurance Union adopts joint proclamation in Shusha

At the first Assembly of the Turkic World Insurance Union held in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, insurers of Turkic states signed a joint "Proclamation Document".

According to the signed document, the Turkic World Insurance Union has been re-formed based on the goals and principles of the Organization of Turkic States. Thus, in addition to the 5 founding members, the Union includes insurance associations from 3 countries (Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) as observer organizations.

It should be noted that the main goal of the Turkic World Insurance Association is to establish mutual experience, personnel, and information exchange between the insurance markets of the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States, to systematically form reinsurance relations, and to achieve sustainable and sustainable development in the insurance markets of the brotherly countries.