Azerbaijan provides over 4,300 martyrs’ families & disabled war veterans with housing

Azerbaijan has provided more than 4,300 martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans of the 2020 Second Karabakh War with apartments and private houses, Social Services Agency Board Chairman Vugar Behbudov said at a press conference on the results of 2022, Azernews reports.

“In general, 13,100 people have been provided with housing,” he said.

Moreover, he stated that those who were involved in the liquidation of the aftermath of the Chornobyl tragedy, who became disabled, received 331 apartments in the last two years.

Vugar Behbudov emphasized that according to the presidential order of January 25, 2021, along with the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans, in 2021-2025, housing must be provided to persons whose disability occurred in connection with the liquidation of the Chernobyl tragedy.

Azerbaijan takes consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the war. To recall, a total of 3,000 families of martyrs and war veterans were provided with apartments and private houses in 2021