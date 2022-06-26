Polytechnic University of Milan on Preliminary Study Visit to Azerbaijan within Italy-Azerbaijan University

By Trend

A delegation of seven experts from the Polytechnic University of Milan was in Azerbaijan on June 19-22, 2022, Trend reports.

The purpose of the visit was to carry out a preliminary study for building the School of Architecture and Design within the Italy-Azerbaijan University, which will be based at ADA University.

In addition to discussions with Rector Hafiz Pashayev the delegation maintained close consultations with relevant governmental organizations to align academic programs with strategic development goals in architecture and urban planning.

The delegation met with Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Rufat Mahmud, Chief of Baku General Directorate on Architecture and Urban Planning, and Dr. Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Karabakh Economic Region.

Due to the strategic importance of the initiative to both countries, the delegation also met with Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, Claudio Taffuri to discuss the framework and future perspectives of the collaboration.

Besides, the delegation had an exchange of views with Elbay Gasimzade, the Chairman of Azerbaijan's Union of

Architects, and a group of young architects to tailor academic programs to address challenges of the existing local expertise. Additionally, the delegation visited local brands specialized in traditional arts and crafts activities, such as carpet making etc. for design programs. Extended architectural tour of Baku City and the ADA campus were integral parts of the preliminary study program.

According to Galib Mammad, the head of the Task Force for Italy-Azerbaijan University the academic programs will cover areas of strategic importance such as Architecture, Urban Planning, Landscape Design as well as Interior, Communication, and Product Design. These programs will be taught together with the Polytechnic University of Milan.

The delegation of the Polytechnic University of Milan highlighted that while the academic programs will be innovation oriented, they will be based on authentic cultural identity and traditions of the country.

The ground-breaking ceremony of Italy-Azerbaijan University took place on April 2, 2022, with participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Luigi di Maio along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev.