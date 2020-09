By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro will resume its activity from 06:00 (GMT+4) September 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

As buses do not operate on Saturdays and Sundays till September 30, the metro will also be closed from 00:00 (GMT+4) on September 19 till 06:00 (GMT+4) on September 21 and from 00:00 (GMT+4) on September 26 till 06:00 (GMT+4) on September 28.