100th anniversary of prominent actress to be marked

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Leyla Badirbeyli.

January 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of birth of famous representative of Azerbaijan’s cinema and theatre, Laureate of State Awards of the USSR and the Republic of Azerbaijan, People’s Artist Leyla Badirbeyli Aghalar (Javanshirova).

The Ministry of Culture has been tasked with implementing an action plan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national actress. The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked resolve the issues, arising from the Order.

Leyla Badirbeyli left a bright mark on the history of Azerbaijani art. For many years, she has served as a source of inspiration for young artists. Her internal spirit made her an outstanding actress and dancer.

When she was a child, she often visited an all-girls club with her mother, where she discovered her dancing and artistic skills.

Her passion for art strived future actress to continue dancing lessons even when she went to school. However, in 1936 dancing turned from hobby to livelihood when Leyla was offered a spot in the Song and Dance Ensemble named after Muslim Magomayev, successfully touring throughout the Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, Leyla recognized in herself an actor talent and became an actress of the Azerbaijan Drama Theater.

A timeless duet between Rashid Behbudov and the beautiful Leyla Bedirbeyli championed the film "Arshin Mal Alan" to audiences in almost 50 countries! The film, created in a time of war, delighted the entire post soviet area.

Bedirbeyli’s art coincided with the "golden age" of Azerbaijani theater in the 1940s to 70s, when the nation’s greatest artists of several generations met on the stage at the same time.