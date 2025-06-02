Ombudsman launches awareness campaign to mark International Day for protection of children

By Qabil Ashirov



The Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) continues to carry out broad activities aimed at the protection and promotion of children's rights.

In connection with June 1 – International Day for Protection of Children – a social awareness video has been produced at the initiative of Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva. The video aims to raise public awareness of children's rights and freedoms and to promote their dignified and active participation in society.

The video emphasizes key principles such as the inadmissibility of discrimination against children, the primacy of their best interests, their right to live and grow in a healthy, safe, and caring environment, and the importance of respecting their opinions. It also underscores the need for joint efforts in safeguarding children's rights.

The Ombudsman’s Office extends its gratitude to the partner organizations that supported the participation of children in the video: the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, Neftçi Professional Football Club, the European Azerbaijan School, and the “Birg? v? Sa?lam” Public Union.

The public is once again called upon to respect children's rights and actively support initiatives dedicated to their protection.