An international academic conference titled “Imperial Structures: Colonial Ideologies and Realities” is currently being held in Baku, organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

According to Azernews, the event brings together a diverse group of participants, including seasoned UN experts in decolonization, prominent scholars from France’s current and former overseas territories, internationally recognized legal experts, ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan, and members of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The conference focuses on the grave consequences of colonial policies, exploring the systemic oppression imposed by colonial powers on subjugated peoples. Participants are analyzing discriminatory practices, as well as the political, economic, and cultural restrictions associated with neocolonialism. The conference also delves into the deliberate erasure of national identities—an enduring legacy of imperial rule—through rigorous scientific and methodological inquiry.

Key discussions include the obstruction by former colonial powers of the decolonization process mandated by international law and UN resolutions. The conference also highlights the necessity of utilizing existing mechanisms within international organizations to advance decolonization and to implement effective solutions for addressing structural inequalities on a global scale.