SOCAR celebrates Children’s Day with special office events

On the occasion of June 1st, the International Day for Protection of Children, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) organized two special events at its headquarters, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR’s Press Service.

The initiatives — “A Day at My Parent’s Workplace” and “Kids Day at the Office” — were designed for children aged 8–12 and 13–17, respectively.

The children had the opportunity to visit their parents’ workplace, explore the professional environment, and learn in detail about the work process. Symbolically, they even took on their parents' roles for a short time.

The event featured a blend of entertaining and educational activities tailored for the participants. As part of the “A Day at My Parent’s Workplace” program, the children enjoyed a special meeting with People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Bahram Bagirzade, and were gifted a selection of books.

Children from both age groups also visited exhibitions dedicated to the national energy policy of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the country’s oil industry.

In Azerbaijan, ensuring the healthy, happy, and intellectually rich upbringing of children is a key priority of state policy. In line with this national vision, SOCAR places special emphasis on supporting not only its employees but also their families and children.