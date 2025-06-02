Mild earthquake strikes Azerbaijan's south

By Qabil Ashirov



A mild earthquake struck Azerbaijan’s Lerik district early Monday morning, Azernews reports, citingthe Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to the Center, the earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.6, was recorded at 7:51 a.m. local time on June 2. The epicenter was located 17 kilometers west of the Lankaran seismic station, within the boundaries of Lerik district.

The Seismological Research Bureau stated that the earthquake originated at a depth of 15 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface.

No casualties or damage have been reported at this time.