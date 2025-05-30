Cyrus debuts album at close-knit fan event

By Alimat Aliyeva

In a cozy and exclusive gathering at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Miley Cyrus hosted a special event for fans in collaboration with TikTok, offering a first listen to her upcoming album, Something Beautiful. According to Variety, an intimate crowd of just 100 guests was invited — unaware they were in for a surprise live performance from the pop icon herself, Azernews report.

After the album listening session, Cyrus took the stage unexpectedly to debut several tracks from Something Beautiful, including emotionally charged songs like "End of the World" and "More to Lose." She also treated the audience to a few fan favorites, including an impromptu, heartfelt rendition of her 2009 hit "The Climb", which drew roaring applause from the surprised crowd.

At the beginning of the set, Cyrus opened up about the creative journey behind Something Beautiful. “I’ve been experimenting with this album for the past year or two by having these nights at the Chateau,” she said. “They were invite-only, super exclusive — just my closest friends and family.”

She shared that these intimate sessions were instrumental in shaping the sound and spirit of the album. She credited her tight-knit creative team — Michael Pollack on piano and songwriting, Jonathan Rado on guitar, and Maxx Morando on drums — for helping her bring the project to life.

“Making the album and fully realizing it all, watching it become this butterfly, this metamorphosis, this evolution — it’s so reflective of my life and everything I’m experiencing,” Cyrus said. “I pour that into the production. But at the heart of this album, it’s just us, really. It’s been the three of us in a room making this album for the past couple of years.”

Interesting fact: Something Beautiful marks a return to a more vulnerable, analog sound for Cyrus, drawing inspiration from classic rock, country, and stripped-back balladry — a stylistic fusion that reflects both her Tennessee roots and her constant reinvention as an artist. Fans and critics alike are already comparing this project’s emotional depth to her acclaimed 2020 album Plastic Hearts, but with a more mature, introspective edge.

Something Beautiful is set for worldwide release this Friday, just ahead of its accompanying visual album film, which will premiere on June 6.