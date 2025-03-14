GÖKBERK stands out as close-range air defense weapon

By News Center

The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry noted that GÖKBERK stands out as a close-range air defense weapon system that enables the "hard kill-soft kill" destruction of mini/micro UAVs and threats such as IEDs.

GÖKBERK, which has previously proven its effectiveness against rotary-wing and fixed-wing kamikaze UAVs, was recently tested against FPV drones, one of the current asymmetric threats on the battlefield.

In the test studies carried out, the detection, automatic tracking and destruction of FPV threats in different scenarios were successfully achieved with the GÖKBERK system.

Thus, ASELSAN is developing another new and critical product with GÖKBERK that will serve in the Steel Dome system that will provide Türkiye's air defense.

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kac?r said in his social media post regarding the subject: "This time there is no missile, there is a laser. Our product and technology capabilities in the defense industry are developing and enriching. The National Laser Weapon System GÖKBERK will add power to the Steel Dome."

The Head of the Presidency of Defense Industries Haluk Görgün stated that they added the highest technology systems to the national air defense architecture Çelik Dome with the power of national engineering.

"Mobile Laser Weapon System GÖKBERK; with domestic laser source and subsystems, radar and electro-optics, target detection/tracking, destruction of mini-micro UAVs with minimum power and maximum efficiency without the need for reloading. Our GÖKBERK, which has a modular platform design with an increase in power level, is also ready to change the game in the field," he added.

GÖKBERK brings together ASELSAN's ?HTAR platform and laser weapon on a platform with 6x6 mobile deployment capability instead of a distributed architecture. All important subcomponents of the system, which was created with the support of many actors in the ecosystem, especially TÜB?TAK B?LGEM, were developed domestically.

GÖKBERK performs "hard kill" destruction of targets using a domestic laser source with high beam quality, while also providing "soft kill" destruction opportunity with the electronic jammer developed by ASELSAN.

The system can perform very precise target tracking with various electro-optic systems on the guidance unit. The tracking and diagnosis capabilities of the system are maximized with artificial intelligence-supported algorithms. In addition to its advanced superior tracking capability, thanks to its high laser beam output quality, GÖKBERK can destroy threats in the target set in a very short time.

Thanks to the cooler designed according to the 24/7 operating principle, GÖKBERK can fire continuously for a long time. The system, which creates maximum effect with minimum power, stands out as a cost-effective solution.

GÖKBERK, which will play a critical role in the defense of fixed facilities such as military bases, airports, power plants, oil refineries, will have a wide range of applications thanks to its mobile deployment capability.

Improvement and development studies on the system continue with the data obtained from GÖKBERK's firing tests and trials conducted in different weather conditions.