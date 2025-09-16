National Drama Theater marks opening of new season

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater has opened the 153rd theater season, Azernews reports.

The event featured quotes from the National Leader Heydar Aliyev about theater.

During the opening ceremony, the attention and care of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, President Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva toward the preservation, development, and promotion of our cultural values worldwide were highlighted.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, People's Artist and State Prize laureate Haj? Ismayilov shared his thoughts on the opening of the new theater season and spoke about the important role of theaters in the cultural life of our country.

The artistic part of the event featured performances by People's Artist Azer Zeynalov, the dance group "Kaman," soloist of the Azerbaijan State Song Theater Aynur Iskandarli, and Honored Artist Beyimkhanim Valiyeva.

Artists from all active theaters in the country performed excerpts from their repertoires at the event.

The Azerbaijan National Drama Theater first opened its doors in 1873 with a performance of the comedy Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate.

Over the decades, the theater has welcomed some of the most iconic figures in Azerbaijani performing arts, including Huseyn Arablinski, Muxtar Dadashov, Jahangir Zeynalov, Mirzaagha Aliyev, Sidgi Ruhulla, Alasgar Alakbarov, Adil Iskandarov, Barat Shakinskaya, Leyla Badirbayli, and many other celebrated actors.

Its stage has brought to life the works of prominent Azerbaijani playwrights such as Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bey Huseynzada, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, Sabit Rahman, Nariman Narimanov, and Ilyas Afandiyev.

Alongside these national treasures, the theater has also presented masterpieces by world-renowned literary figures, including Shakespeare, Schiller, Molière, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, and Gogol.

The theater's artists have proudly represented Azerbaijani culture on international stages, touring successfully in Russia, Georgia, Turkiye, Germany, Cyprus, and many other countries.