World Bank: Middle Corridor infrastructure needs to reach $28 billion over 15 years

By Akbar Novruz



According to World Bank estimates, infrastructure investment needs for the Middle Corridor are projected at approximately $28 billion over the next 15 years, Rolande Pryce, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus, said at the first Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2025).

Pryce noted that a shortage of commercially viable projects limits opportunities for large-scale infrastructure initiatives. “Of this, $25 billion is needed for railways, and $1.8 billion for the expansion and modernization of ports. This aligns with my earlier point that bottlenecks occur at points where different modes of transport intersect: from sea to rail, from rail to road,” she said.

The regional director emphasized that delays typically occur at these intersections, highlighting the need for targeted solutions. She also stressed the importance of harmonized approaches across countries the corridor passes through, including digitalization, procedures, and regulations, to ensure seamless transitions for corridor users.

Pryce added that multilateral development banks alone do not have sufficient resources to meet all demands. “Therefore, we are increasingly refining the partnership model, attracting private capital, and working with governments. Our external plan involves creating partnerships and bringing together development specialists,” she said.