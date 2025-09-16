China fires back at US over Russian oil sanctions

China's trade and energy cooperation with all countries of the world, including Russia, is legal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday, commenting on Washington's calls to impose sanctions for importing Russian oil.

"China's normal trade, economic and energy cooperation with all countries of the world, including Russia, is legitimate and does not deserve criticism," Lin told reporters.

The US calls for are an example of intimidation and economic coercion, the spokesman said, adding that China will give a decisive response and will defend its security if its interests are harmed.

Last week, media reported that the US Department of the Treasury called on the G7 and the European Union to impose "meaningful tariffs" on China and India to pressure the countries to stop purchasing Russian oil until the Ukraine conflict is over.