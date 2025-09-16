Turkic States Organization leaders to meet in Bishkek on September 18

By Qabil Ashirov



Bishkek will host a high-level meeting of government leaders from the Turkic States Organization (TDT) on September 18, Azernews reports, citing the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The gathering will bring together Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet Chair Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Turkey’s Vice President Cevdet Y?lmaz, Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, and TDT Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

During the session, participants are expected to discuss key avenues of cooperation in sectors such as economy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, and agriculture. In addition, measures to further strengthen TDT’s operational mechanisms will be reviewed, underscoring the organization’s commitment to deeper regional collaboration.

This summit highlights the TDT’s ongoing role as a platform for strategic dialogue and practical cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations, aiming to foster regional integration and sustainable economic growth.