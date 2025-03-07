ROKETSAN's Atmaca UM sets new record for range and flight duration

Turkiye's defense industry continues to make strides with the successful test of the Atmaca UM (Land Atmaca) cruise missile, developed by ROKETSAN. The missile set a new record for both its range and flight duration during a recent live-fire test.

In a statement shared on the company’s social media accounts, ROKETSAN proudly announced, “Our longest-range cruise missile, the Land Atmaca, has broken its own record. During a live-fire test, Atmaca UM achieved its longest range and flight duration, setting a new milestone. Congratulations to our country and our esteemed nation."

ROKETSAN's CEO, Murat ?kinci, also shared his thoughts on the achievement, stating, "Our Land Atmaca missile has broken its own record during a live-fire test! Our cruise missile, Atmaca UM, successfully completed its longest range and flight duration, proving its reliability and deterrent power on the field once again. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this achievement."

This significant success further cements the Atmaca UM’s place as a key player in Turkiye's growing defense capabilities, offering advanced technology with powerful strategic implications.