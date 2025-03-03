Former NATO commander warns of possible alliance breakup over Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could face dissolution in its current form due to growing disagreements between the United States and its European allies over support for Ukraine, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Admiral James Stavridis, has warned.

According to Azernews, citing The Daily Telegraph, Stavridis suggested that NATO might be replaced by a "European Treaty Organization", as European nations take on a larger role in defense.

“We may be witnessing the end of NATO and the beginning of what could be called the European Treaty Organization,” Stavridis stated.

He noted that former US President Donald Trump has made it clear that the US does not wish to continue military assistance to Ukraine, calling this stance an "epic geopolitical mistake." Stavridis emphasized that European nations must now take the lead in supporting Kyiv.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Washington’s pressure on European allies to increase defense spending is straining trust within NATO and could weaken the foundation of the alliance.