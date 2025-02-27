Turkiye’s Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge key to Europe's transportation future

By News Center

The Turkiye Century in Transport and Infrastructure Summit, held yesterday at the Istanbul Congress Center, brought together experts, officials, and stakeholders to discuss the nation's pivotal role in the future of global transportation. Organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and led by Albayrak Media, the event explored Turkiye’s significant advancements in transportation infrastructure, its growing status as a central hub for trade and logistics, and the ambitious projects that will shape the future.

During the summit, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uralo?lu, delivered a keynote address outlining Turkiye's remarkable achievements in intercontinental transportation. He emphasized the country’s strategic position in global trade and its commitment to building cutting-edge infrastructure. Uralo?lu highlighted major projects such as the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, Marmaray, and the Eurasia Tunnel, all of which have helped establish Turkiye as a central player in the global transportation network.

"We have invested 290 billion dollars in transportation infrastructure over the last 23 years. These investments are not just about constructing roads and bridges but creating vital links between continents and enhancing global trade," he proudly noted.

One of the most notable projects discussed at the summit was the rail system to be integrated with the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. This project, which will connect Gebze to Edirne, will pass through the northern part of Istanbul, and serve as a critical extension of Turkiye's growing rail network. Uralo?lu emphasized the importance of this project as part of Turkiye’s broader strategy to integrate its transportation infrastructure and create seamless connections between Europe and Asia.

Development Road Project: A New Trade Corridor

The Development Road Project was another key topic at the summit. Uralo?lu discussed its potential to significantly enhance Turkiye's position as a trade corridor. “There is an increasing trade burden worldwide, and Turkiye is poised to shoulder part of that responsibility,” he said. The Development Road is envisioned as a 1,200 km corridor connecting key regions, including Iraq, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and potentially Syria. This initiative is expected to play a major role in facilitating the flow of goods and strengthening Turkiye’s geopolitical position.

Uralo?lu mentioned that the project is nearing completion, with final touches on the financing and management models. He added, "The Development Path is not just about transporting goods. It's about strengthening the countries that it passes through. By connecting Syria, we can further boost regional economic ties and improve infrastructure in the region."

Istanbul's Transportation Challenges and Solutions

With a population of 20 million, Istanbul faces significant transportation challenges. Uralo?lu outlined the city’s pressing need for a more extensive metro network. "The current rail system in Istanbul spans around 380 kilometers. However, the city requires an additional 600 kilometers of metro lines to alleviate traffic congestion and provide efficient public transportation options," he noted. Istanbul's growth has outpaced its infrastructure, and metro expansion is critical to ensuring that the city can continue to function smoothly as it grows.

Uralo?lu also pointed out that the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) currently has no pending metro projects awaiting approval from the Ministry of Transport. "We have approved all metro projects. The focus now is on starting construction as soon as possible. There is no reason for further delay," he emphasized.

Advancements in 5G and Digital Infrastructure

The Minister also discussed the progress of 5G technology in Turkiye. Uralo?lu revealed that the country is preparing for the rollout of 5G services, with tenders already underway. "By 2026, Turkiye will be ready to implement 5G technology across the country," he said. He explained that the aim is to develop more localized technology and reduce reliance on foreign equipment, thus ensuring that the country benefits both economically and technologically.

Additionally, Uralo?lu highlighted the importance of Turkiye's fiber infrastructure in supporting digitalization efforts. With 580,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables already in place, the government plans to extend this network to 800,000 kilometers in the near future. This expansion is crucial for ensuring that Turkiye remains competitive in the digital age, providing the necessary foundation for emerging technologies like 5G.

Social Media Regulation: Protecting the Younger Generation

In response to growing concerns about the impact of social media on young people, Uralo?lu also discussed upcoming regulations aimed at protecting children and teenagers from harmful content. "We will implement a regulation this year that sets the age limit for social media usage at 16, rather than 13," he explained. This regulation will help protect younger individuals from exposure to misinformation and harmful content. Uralo?lu emphasized that all social media platforms operating in Turkiye have already appointed representatives, but more measures are needed to ensure the safety and well-being of Turkish citizens, particularly the youth.

Turkiye's Strategic Role in Global Trade and Transportation

Throughout the summit, experts discussed Turkiye's strategic role in the global transportation network. Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Enver ?skurt emphasized that Turkiye is positioned at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, making it an ideal hub for logistics and trade. "Our investments in transportation infrastructure are designed to position Turkiye as the central base for global transportation networks. The Development Road is just one example of how Turkiye is becoming a key player in the international trade arena," he said.

Aziz Aksu, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry's EU and Foreign Affairs Department, added that the COVID-19 pandemic had underscored the need for diversified supply chains and contactless transportation options. "We are working to provide alternative routes for the transportation of goods, ensuring that if one route faces problems, we can quickly shift to another."

Logistics: Key Sector for Turkiye's Economy

The second session of the summit focused on logistics and its strategic importance to Turkiye’s economy. Ali Türk, Deputy General Manager of Turkish Airlines (THY) Cargo, explained that while air cargo accounts for just 1% of global transportation, it carries an astounding 35% of the value of goods transported worldwide. “Turkiye is geographically situated at a crossroads, and 70% of the world’s air cargo passes through the region. This is a strategic advantage for Turkiye,” Türk said.

The importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, which connects Turkiye to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and beyond, was also highlighted. This line enables Turkiye to play a central role in trade with countries in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and even China.

Digitalization and the Role of 5G

The third and final session focused on digitalization and the transformative power of 5G. Vehbi Ça?r? Güngör, Deputy General Manager of Turkcell, explained how 5G will revolutionize industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and traffic management. "With 5G, we will see improvements in efficiency across multiple sectors, from smart cities to smart factories," he said. Güngör emphasized that the increased speed and reduced latency offered by 5G will open up new possibilities for innovation.

Türksat General Manager Ahmet Hamdi Atalay also praised Turkiye’s growing satellite capabilities, noting that the country now operates six active satellites and is poised to expand its reach into global markets. "Turkiye is becoming a leader in satellite technology in the region, and this is just the beginning," Atalay said.

Laying Foundations for Next Century

The opening address by Nurettin Canikli, Vice Chairman of Albayrak Group, summarized the summit's overarching theme: laying the foundation for the next century of Turkish transportation and infrastructure. Canikli stressed the importance of creating sustainable, innovative, and globally competitive infrastructure projects that will shape the future. "As Turkiye looks towards the future, we are committed to making strategic investments that will not only benefit our nation but also position us as a key player in the global economy," he said.