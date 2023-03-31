Biden to nominate Mustafa Garg as next US ambassador to Egypt

US President Joe Biden intends to nominate Herro Mustafa Garg as the next ambassador to Egypt, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Mustafa Garg, a career diplomat, served as the US ambassador to Bulgaria from October 2019 to this month.

She has previous experience in Portugal, India, Iraq, Lebanon and Greece. Mustafa Garg speaks Kurdish, Arabic, Farsi, Greek, Hindi, Bulgarian, and Portuguese.

Egypt, Kuwait and the UAE are vital ambassadorial posts that remain vacant. The latter two have seen Biden nominate candidates but are awaiting Senate confirmation.

There had been no envoy to Saudi Arabia since January 2021 until Michael Ratney was confirmed earlier this month.