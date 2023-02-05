TODAY.AZ / World news

In 2022 Spain reduces its reliance on Russian oil by 73%

04 February 2023 [23:33] - TODAY.AZ

Russian oil imports by Spain will fall by 73% in annual terms in 2022, according to EFE news agency, citing CORES - the corporation of strategic petroleum reserves, Azernews reports citing TASS.

According to CORES, Russian oil imports lost 73% in 2022, while total oil purchases by Spain gained 13.2% at the same time. Spain imported 63.59 mln metric tons of crude oil in 2022.

Nigeria was the top supplies of raw hydrocarbons to the Kingdom in 2022 (12.8% of imports), followed by the US (10.4%) and Mexico (9.6%).

Spain halted Russian oil imports since August 2022, according to CORES, and the share of Russian hydrocarbon feedstock fell from 4.6% in total Spanish oil imports in 2021 to 1.1% in 2022.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/231345.html

Print version

Views: 106

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also