EBRD shares updated data on projects portfolio in Tajikistan

By Trend

The current projects portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Tajikistan is estimated at 551 million euros, Trend reports citing the EBRD.

EBRD's loan portfolio consists of 71 programs and a significant part is allocated to investments in sustainable infrastructure - 483 million euros, which are 88 percent of the total amount.

At the same time, 43 million euros, or 8 percent, are allocated to investments in industry, commerce and agribusiness, and 25 million euros, or 4 percent, to financial institutions.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in 2021 invested 56 million euros for the implementation of 11 projects in Tajikistan.

Notably, EBRD has been cooperating with Tajikistan since 1992 and is the country's leading investor. In total, the bank has invested 892 million euros to implement 152 projects in Tajikistan.