Viktor Orban hits back at Swedish PM over rule of law remark

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban responded on Monday to a comment by his Swedish colleague Ulf Kristersson criticizing him for "dismantling" the rule of law in Hungary by accusing Stockholm of "abandoning" traditional values.

"The abandonment of traditional values, the neglect of common sense, and weak governance have led to barbarism taking root in the home of one of Europe’s greatest nations," Orban said. "Where underage girls are systematically used for murder, the rule of law is dead," Orban wrote on X. "We are worried for you! God bless Sweden!"

Previously, Kristersson replied to Orban's earlier post on X in which he blasted Swedish authorities for allowing criminals to use "Swedish children as killers. "These are outrageous lies. Not surprising, coming from the man who is dismantling the rule of law in his own country. Orban is desperate ahead of the upcoming Hungarian election," the Swedish PM then wrote in reply.