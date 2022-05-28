Ukrainian PM meets with German economic development minister

By Trend

It is important for Ukraine to restore the infrastructure in the liberated regions as soon as possible to ensure the normal logistics and operation of enterprises. Financial support for small and medium-sized businesses will also help stabilize the economy, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a meeting with German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

As the PM noted, the results of the meeting of G7 development ministers, which took place a week ago in Berlin, were discussed.

"Then, at a video link, I called on G7 countries to take the lead in rebuilding Ukraine. Madam Schulze and I continued discussing this topic in Kyiv today,” the Prime Minister added.

Shmyhal also submitted a proposal to the German government with a request to appoint a special envoy to support Ukraine's recovery.