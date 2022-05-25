Some 20 countries announce new security aid for Ukraine - Pentagon

By Trend

A virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Monday was very successful as about 20 countries have announced new security assistance packages for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said this after the meeting, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

Austin stressed that new initiatives in support of Ukraine were announced at the meeting.

He clarified that many countries also provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with ammunition, armored vehicles and other equipment. In addition, according to him, many countries provide training for representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Milley, in turn, said that this time the Ukraine Contact Group has increased to 47 countries, which he said is a very important signal

He said today's meeting was a great opportunity to coordinate joint efforts in order to provide timely and effective support and military assistance to Ukraine.

The military leaders also said that the next meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group would take place in person in Brussels on June 15, in the margins of the NATO defense ministerial in Brussels.