Uzbekistan to develop new program to expand use of renewable energy sources

Uzbekistan will develop a new program to expand and support the use of renewable energy sources (RES), the spokeswoman of the Uzbek Ministry of Energy Elmira Bekmurodova told Trend.

According to her, by 2026 it is planned to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the total energy balance of Uzbekistan to 25 percent, which will save about three billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

The spokeswoman noted that by 2026, the total installed capacity of solar and wind power plants in Uzbekistan will reach 8,000 megawatts.

"In accordance with the program to expand and support the use of RES, eight wind power plants with a total installed capacity of 4,000 megawatts will be built in Uzbekistan", Bekmurodova said.

She said that four such power plants will be built in 2023-2024 in the country’s Republic of Karakalpakstan, Bukhara and Navoi regions, and their total installed capacity will be 1,600 megawatts.

"In 2025-2026, four wind farms with a total installed capacity of 2,400 megawatts will be put into operation in Uzbekistan", the spokeswoman said.

Bekmurodova also said that solar power plants with a total installed capacity of 1,100 megawatts will be put into operation in the Navoi, Jizzakh, Samarkand, and Surkhandarya regions of Uzbekistan in 2023.

According to her, five solar power plants with a total installed capacity of 900 megawatts are planned to be commissioned in 2024 in Bukhara, Namangan, Khorezm, Kashkadarya and Fergana regions.

"In 2025-2026, solar photovoltaic power plants with a total installed capacity of 1,800 megawatts will be put into operation in Uzbekistan. By 2030, the total generation of small renewable energy sources with an installed capacity of up to 1 megawatt will be increased to 1,000 megawatts," Bekmurodova said.

The spokeswoman added that the management system for the use of renewable energy will also be improved in Uzbekistan.