NSDC of Ukraine suspends activities of number of parties - Zelensky

20 March 2022 [20:31] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has stopped any activity of a number of political parties during martial law, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

"The National Security and Defense Council decided <...> to suspend any activity of a number of political parties during martial law," he said.

According to him the Ministry of Justice was instructed to take measures to immediately stop the activities of these political forces.

