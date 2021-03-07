WHO official advises against introducing ‘immunity passports’ for travelers now

By Trend

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend using the so-called "immunity passports" with COVID-19 vaccination data for the time being, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic has told TASS, Trend reports.

"At this stage, WHO does not recommend the use of ‘vaccination certificates’ for travelers as there are many factors that have to be considered," she said. "Also, we are still in the early stages of understanding the complete immune response to COVID-19. The immune response will probably be more difficult than what can be determined by individually measures antibodies to COVID-19 at any given time. For that reason, WHO does not recommend the use of the so-called immunity passports."

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen earlier said that the commission was going to present a draft unified COVID-19 vaccination certificate in March. According to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU heads of state and government are unanimous about the need to introduce digital vaccination certificates, and the EU members will seek to create them by the summer.