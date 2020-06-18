Germany to abolish mandatory quarantine for Georgian citizens

By Trend

Residents of Georgia will not need to pass mandatory quarantine upon arrival to Germany for business, education or health-related purposes starting June 15, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

Germany has not yet reopened its airspace for tourists from non-EU member states, including Georgia. However, during their conversation on June 18, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Ambassador of Germany to Georgia Hubert Knirsch expressed hope that regular flights between their countries will be resumed as soon as possible, said the report.

Zaklaliani also discussed the resumption of flights between Georgia and Germany with his counterpart, Heiko Maas, as well.

Praising Georgia’s steps taken to combat the coronavirus, Maas said Germany is working on travel recommendations and after a unified agreement of the European Union, it will discuss the resumption of flights to Georgia.

Earlier this week, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava held an online meeting with the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Thomas Bareis.

In addition to other priority areas of bilateral economic cooperation, issues related to air traffic restoration between the two countries and the resumption of cooperation in the tourism sector were discussed.

Domestic tourism has already resumed in Georgia, and the country is now getting ready to reopen its airspace to international flights starting July 1.