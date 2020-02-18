Turkmenistan receives new influx of hydrocarbons in Caspian region

By Trend





The search and exploration of promising new oil and gas fields are continuing on the Uzynada field, located in the Caspian region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenoil (Turkmennebit) State Concern.

At the Uzynada field, during the testing of exploration well No.1 in January 2020, an influx of raw materials with a daily flow rate of 106,000 cubic meters of natural gas and 143 tons of gas condensate was obtained from red-colored deposits.

Well development was carried out in real time on a round-the-clock basis using a system complex developed by the international Shlumberger company for monitoring and modeling drilling processes.

An industrial well with large reserves of raw materials, drilled to the design depth of over 7,000 meters, has been in operation at the field.

Moreover, a number of wells with a depth of 9,000 meters are planned to be drilled at the Uzynada field. In order to identify oil and gas potential, the lower red-colored layer of the Pliocene sediment will be explored here.

In western Turkmenistan, 3D seismic surveys have been already carried out in western Turkmenistan at the Goturdepe field, including the adjacent shallow areas of the Caspian Sea.

In addition, 2D seismic surveys were performed on the territory of Darja, comprising 870 linear kilometers.

Opening of a new oil field "North Goturdepe" at the depth of over 4,000 meters can be mentioned as an example confirming the current activities, the Turkmennebit State Concern reported in August.

As part of the 1st phase of a new investment project implemented by the Turkmennebit State Concern in conjunction with the Singapore-based Yug-Neftegaz company, it was planned to build 60 exploration and production wells, including directional and horizontal ones.