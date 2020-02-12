Uzbekistan, UK discuss expanding trade, economic, investment co-op

By Trend





Uzbekistan and Great Britain discussed the current state and prospects of expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

These issues were discussed at the meeting of Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UK Said Rustamov with the UK Minister for Investment at the Department for International Trade Graham Stuart in London on Feb. 10.

The British minister noted the considerable success achieved by Uzbekistan in implementing comprehensive reforms, particularly in economic liberalization and increasing investment attractiveness.

This achievement, which has already been reflected in the improvement of Uzbekistan's position in the UN rating "Doing Business", as well as recognition of Uzbekistan by the British magazine "The Economist" as "country of the year", opens wide opportunities for increasing bilateral trade turnover and volumes of investments as well as expanding cooperation in technological, financial and educational spheres, the news report said.

The sides also discussed issues of conducting a number of joint events in the near future, including a session of Uzbek-British Industry and Trade Board in London.

Furthermore, British companies were invited to participate in Tashkent International Investment Forum to be held in Uzbekistan on March 5-6, 2020.