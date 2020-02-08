Iran to launch Zafar satellite at earliest possible opportunity

By Trend





Iran will launch its Zafar satellite at the earliest possible opportunity, spokesman for the Iranian Defence Ministry's Space Group Ahmad Hosseini said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

On Monday, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said that Tehran hoped to launch the satellite before Saturday.

"The launch will take place … at the earliest possible opportunity", Hosseini said on Friday, as quoted by the Iranian Defence Ministry.

According to the official, the Simorgh carrier rocket and Zafar satellite have already been prepared for the launch from the Imam Khomeini Space Center in the northern province of Semnan.

Hosseini added that the satellite would be launched as part of a scientific mission.