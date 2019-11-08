Uzbekistan successfully tests Chinese anti-aircraft missile system

By Trend





The FD-2000 (HQ-9) Chinese long-range anti-aircraft missile system has been successfully tested in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Defense.

"The personnel of the Air Defense Forces and Air Force units successfully conducted exercises on the use of air defense missiles at the Kulkuduk military training ground located in the Navoi region," the Defense Ministry said.

The exercises were carried out to verify the preparation of calculations during combat launches of anti-aircraft guided missiles for air targets, the mastery of tactical techniques during the conduct of air defense, mobility and coherence of personnel.

On a training alert, the calculations of anti-aircraft missile systems made a march to the designated area. During the march, passing through the territory of the South-West Special Military District, the personnel of the unit strictly observing all safety rules, worked out the tasks of destroying conditional sabotage and reconnaissance groups, actions of personnel during air raids, as well as conducting a technical control inspection of military equipment and their refueling.

Upon arrival at the Kulkuduk military training ground, combat groups carried out measures to deploy the systems from the march at unprepared positions.

During the exercise, the military worked out the tasks of occupying and camouflaging starting positions, organizing a communication and control system, and bringing equipment from a stowed position to combat.

With the beginning of the practical training, all anti-aircraft missile systems were put on alert. Anti-aircraft gunners, deployed in these places, performed the detection of air targets at a considerable distance and destroyed them.

The missile was launched after receiving complete and accurate information about the target, which was destroyed, following the missile launch. After that, anti-aircraft missile systems began to operate, designed to destroy long-range targets. Unmanned aerial vehicles were used as targets imitating conditional enemy aircraft.



