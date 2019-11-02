Turkmenistan, Italy to hold talks at highest level

By Trend





As part of the official visit by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Italy on November 6-7, 2019, a major package of bilateral documents is planned to be signed, Trend reports referring to the local Altyn Asyr TV channel.

The documents will be signed at the intergovernmental and interdepartmental levels, as well as through the private sector.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established in 1992. In 2013, the Italian Embassy opened in Turkmenistan, and the Turkmen Embassy in Italy opened in 2016.

A special role in the development of bilateral relations is given to visits and summits, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The first official visit by the Turkmen president to Italy took place in November 2009, and the second one in May 2015.

Italy supplies equipment to major industrial and infrastructure facilities in Turkmenistan. Along with this, important areas of investment interaction include the fields of transport and communications, agriculture, food and light industry, as well as innovative technologies.

The Turkmen-Italian talks at the highest level scheduled for next week will make it possible to specify the vectors of the partnership diversification, the report said.