  • 12 July 2019 [14:52]
    Russian airline to launch flights to capital
  • 12 July 2019 [14:23]
    Kazakh bank enters Uzbek market
  • 12 July 2019 [12:58]
    Turkmenistan’s Ashgabatgas reinforces call for economical use of natural gas
  • 11 July 2019 [17:40]
    Main sources of labor migration to Kazakhstan revealed
  • 11 July 2019 [15:53]
    Kazakhstan gradually moves away from commodity sector
  • 10 July 2019 [17:50]
    Iran develops own mobile phone operating system
  • 10 July 2019 [17:22]
    Open letter to U.S. special rep.: Time to counter Armenian antisemitism
  • 10 July 2019 [15:23]
    Hungary to make public transportation greener
  • 10 July 2019 [14:39]
    NASA scientists develop new technique to spot failing infrastructure from space

