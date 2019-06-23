Iranian currency rates for June 23

|
By Trend
The official currency exchange rates of Iran remained unchanged on June 23, compared to June 22, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,752 rials.
Foreign currencies
Iranian rial
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
53,477
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,064
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,492
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,943
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,395
1 Indian rupee
INR
604
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
138,308
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
26,796
100 Japanese yens
JPY
39,141
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,375
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,235
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,727
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,685
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,931
1 Turkish lira
TRY
7,215
1 Russian ruble
RUB
665
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,528
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,110
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,993
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,842
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,377
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
28
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
37,550
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
30,229
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,114
1 Malaysian ringgit
THB
136,720
100 Thai bahts
MYR
10,136
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
36,236
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
1 euro
EUR
47,752
100 Kazakh tenges
KZT
11,106
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,137
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,973
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
520
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
20,589
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
81,630
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,450
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
1 New Turkmen manat
TMT
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,137 rials, and the price of $1 is 131,100 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 123,478 rials, and the price of $1 is 111,279 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 147,000-150,000 rials.