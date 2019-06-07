Turkmen president: Turkmenistan's geostrategic role is growing

By Trend

Today, the geostrategic role of Turkmenistan on the Eurasian continent as an important intersection of transit and transport corridors is growing, Trend reports referring to the local Altyn Asyr TV channel, which in turn quotes President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Special attention should be paid to observing the order of the movement of goods and vehicles across the customs borders of the country, as was stressed by the head of state at a meeting of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan, instructing to keep the conduct of relevant procedures under proper control and in accordance with the requirements of international standards, according to the report.

The report also says that the Chairman of the State Customs Service Atadurdy Osmanow presented a report on equipping subordinate institutions with modern technical means that allow strict control of cargo passing through the state border. In this context, it was noted that as part of improving the work of the service, the volumes of services rendered under the digital system are increasing, and special importance is attached to increasing the effectiveness of cooperation in this area with reputable international organizations.

Turkmenistan shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, and has maritime borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran via the Caspian Sea. Ashgabat considers it a priority to develop the large-scale North-South and East-West transport corridors, increase the capabilities of the Central Asia-Persian Gulf communication network and develop transport links in the Caspian-Black Sea region.

These projects cover the expansion of transport and communication ties between the countries of Central Asia with their further access to the markets of Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Near and Middle East.

In particular, sea freight transportation in the Caspian Sea is becoming increasingly important in the external economic relations of Turkmenistan. There is a growth in the volumes of cargo handled at the harbor berths, through which industrial and agricultural equipment, automotive equipment, metal products, timber, mineral fertilizers are delivered to Turkmenistan, while polypropylene, coke and other petroleum products, as well as chemical and construction industry products, are exported from the country.