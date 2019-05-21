Official rate: Prices of 19 foreign currencies up in Iran

By Trend





The prices of 13 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 19 other currencies have increased according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,897 rials.

Foreign currency Iranian rial USD 42,000 GBP 53,466 CHF 41,603 SEK 4,344 NOK 4,778 DKK 6,279 INR 603 AED 11,437 KWD 137,969 PKR 100 28,384 JPY 100 38,105 HKD 5,352 OMR 109,233 CAD 31,285 NZD 27,397 ZAR 2,918 TRY 6,967 RUB 652 QAR 11,539 IQD 100 3,525 SYP 82 AUD 28,951 SAR 11,201 BHD 111,703 SGD 30,537 BDT 100 49,784 LKR 10 2,389 MMK 28 NPR 100 37,465 LYD 30,075 CNY 6,087 MYR 10,038 THB 100 131,808 KRW 1000 35,230 JOD 59,239 EUR 46,897 KZT 100 11,096 GEL 15,248 IDR 1000 2,905 AFN 531 BYN 20,199 AZN 24,706 PHP 100 79,931 TJS 4,450 VEF 4,206 TMT 11,998