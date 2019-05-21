Official rate: Prices of 19 foreign currencies up in Iran

|
By Trend
The prices of 13 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 19 other currencies have increased according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,897 rials.
Foreign currency
Iranian rial
USD
42,000
GBP
53,466
CHF
41,603
SEK
4,344
NOK
4,778
DKK
6,279
INR
603
AED
11,437
KWD
137,969
PKR 100
28,384
JPY 100
38,105
HKD
5,352
OMR
109,233
CAD
31,285
NZD
27,397
ZAR
2,918
TRY
6,967
RUB
652
QAR
11,539
IQD 100
3,525
SYP
82
AUD
28,951
SAR
11,201
BHD
111,703
SGD
30,537
BDT 100
49,784
LKR 10
2,389
MMK
28
NPR 100
37,465
LYD
30,075
CNY
6,087
MYR
10,038
THB 100
131,808
KRW 1000
35,230
JOD
59,239
EUR
46,897
KZT 100
11,096
GEL
15,248
IDR 1000
2,905
AFN
531
BYN
20,199
AZN
24,706
PHP 100
79,931
TJS
4,450
VEF
4,206
TMT
11,998
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 164,226 rials, and the price of $1 is 145,972 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 119,581 rials, and the price of $1 is 106,317 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 136,000-138,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 155,000-157,000 rials.