TODAY.AZ / World news

Official rate: Prices of 19 foreign currencies up in Iran

21 May 2019 [13:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of 13 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 19 other currencies have increased according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,897 rials.

Foreign currency

Iranian rial

USD

42,000

GBP

53,466

CHF

41,603

SEK

4,344

NOK

4,778

DKK

6,279

INR

603

AED

11,437

KWD

137,969

PKR 100

28,384

JPY 100

38,105

HKD

5,352

OMR

109,233

CAD

31,285

NZD

27,397

ZAR

2,918

TRY

6,967

RUB

652

QAR

11,539

IQD 100

3,525

SYP

82

AUD

28,951

SAR

11,201

BHD

111,703

SGD

30,537

BDT 100

49,784

LKR 10

2,389

MMK

28

NPR 100

37,465

LYD

30,075

CNY

6,087

MYR

10,038

THB 100

131,808

KRW 1000

35,230

JOD

59,239

EUR

46,897

KZT 100

11,096

GEL

15,248

IDR 1000

2,905

AFN

531

BYN

20,199

AZN

24,706

PHP 100

79,931

TJS

4,450

VEF

4,206

TMT

11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 164,226 rials, and the price of $1 is 145,972 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 119,581 rials, and the price of $1 is 106,317 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 136,000-138,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 155,000-157,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/182748.html

Print version

Views: 72

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also