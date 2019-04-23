Islamic Development Bank mission visits Uzbekistan

By Trend





Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) mission on public-private partnership (PPP) arrived to Uzbekistan on Monday, Apr. 22, Trend reports with reference to Islamic Development Bank.

The delegation includes Manager of PPP Br. Noman Siddiqui, Senior PPP Advisor Br. Fuad Huseynov, Senior Regional Manager for CIS Countries, ICD, Regional Hub Almaty Br. Samir Tagiyev and IsDB Field Representative in Uzbekistan Br. Khusan Khasanov.

IsDB officials will be in Uzbekistan till Apr. 24.

The delegation held meetings at the Agency for the development of PPP under the Ministry of Finance of Uzbekistan, at the ministry of Economy and Industry and Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan on April 22.

Today on Apr. 23, they held meetings at the Ministry of Higher and Secondary Specialized Education of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Transport and Poytakht Bank JSC.

Moreover, meeting with the Lee Dong Wook – Deputy Minister of public health/adviser to minister on PPP development was held today as well.

Considering tomorrow’s meeting, IsDB delegation will hold talks at the ADB Country office, the EBRD Country office, the IFC office, with the Ms. Nasiba Sharipova – Adviser of PWC and with the Deloitte & Touche in Uzbekistan.











