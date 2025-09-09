EU considers 19th sanctions package targeting Russia’s banking and energy sectors

The European Union is preparing a new round of sanctions targeting Russia’s banking and energy sectors, as part of its upcoming 19th sanctions package, Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to the information, the proposed measures could include restrictions on Russian payment systems, credit card operations, and cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as tighter controls on oil trading.

In addition, the EU is reportedly considering strengthening restrictions on Russian oil companies, signaling a continued effort to curb Russia’s economic resilience amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

If implemented, the 19th package would represent one of the most comprehensive rounds of sanctions to date, further isolating key pillars of the Russian economy and tightening enforcement mechanisms against sanctions evasion.