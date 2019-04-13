Kazakhstan's state budget spends over $5B in two months of 2019

By Trend





Kazakhstan's state budget expenditures in January-February of the current year amounted to 1.9 trillion tenge ($5,017,235,000), having increased by 19.3 percent over the year, Trend reports with reference to finprom.kz.

In the same period of 2018, the amount of expenses was equal to 1.6 trillion tenge; the annual growth was 9.6 percent.

State budget expenditures were executed by 94.9 percent, the republican budget — by 95.6 percent, and local budgets — by 95.9 percent.

The expenses of the republican budget were not executed at 86 billion tenge, of which savings amounted to 11 billion tenge.

The amount of non-development - 75 billion tenge, which is 54 billion tenge less compared to the same period last year.

Local budget expenditures are not executed in the amount of 24 billion tenge.

The main reasons for non-development in all regions are the long-term conclusion of contracts and their late registration with the treasury bodies, backlog of work.

The results of two months of 2019 shows that the largest share of state budget expenditures falls on social assistance and social security: 27.1 percent of total expenditures, or 522.7 billion tenge, which is 19.5 percent more than a year earlier.

In 2018, social assistance and social security expenses amounted to 437.3 billion tenge; the annual increase was equal to 19.8 percent.

The state budget allocated 338.5 billion tenge and 276.5 billion tenge respectively to education and health care and the total expenditures for these areas increased by 16.5 percent year-on-year.

Debt service costs amounted to 152.3 billion tenge, an increase of 19 percent over the year.

The state budget expenditures aimed at defense reached 136.4 billion tenge, by 72.8 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

($1- 378.69 tenge on April 11)