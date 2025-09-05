Huawei unveils cutting-edge Mate XTs with Innovative trifold design

By Alimat Aliyeva

On Thursday, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. officially unveiled its latest innovation in foldable technology — the Mate XTs Ultimate Design, the company’s first next-generation tri-foldable smartphone, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The Mate XTs is powered by Huawei’s new Kirin 9020 chipset and runs on the upgraded HarmonyOS 5.1, which, according to the company, delivers a 36% performance boost compared to its original foldable model. This leap in performance ensures smoother multitasking, faster app loading times, and improved power efficiency.

What truly sets the Mate XTs apart is its stunning 10.2-inch high-resolution X-True display, which can transform into three different formats — a compact 6.4-inch smartphone, a 7.9-inch tablet, or fully unfolded for the immersive 10.2-inch experience. This makes it ideal for users who want versatility without compromising on screen real estate.

On the camera front, Huawei continues to impress. The device features a 50MP main wide-angle lens with a variable aperture (f/1.4 to f/4.0) for excellent performance in diverse lighting conditions, a 40MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of 5.5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom — perfect for capturing everything from sweeping landscapes to distant details.

Huawei also introduced new AI-powered features such as adaptive screen optimization and a multi-window collaboration tool, making the Mate XTs not just a device, but a productivity powerhouse.

Pre-orders for the Mate XTs begin today in China, with a starting price of 17,999 yuan (approx. $2,520). The official release and first sales will kick off on September 12.

This launch marks a bold step forward for Huawei as it continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology — and possibly reshape how we think about smartphones altogether.