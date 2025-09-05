HD Hyundai Samho secures major oil tanker order from African client

By Alimat Aliyeva

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a leading South Korean shipbuilder, announced on Thursday that it has clinched a 242.2 billion-won (approximately US$173 million) contract to construct two crude oil carriers for a client based in Africa, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Each vessel will have a capacity of 157,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT) and is scheduled for delivery by December 15, 2027, according to a regulatory filing. The name of the client remains undisclosed.

These tankers, categorized as Suezmax-class, are designed to navigate through the Suez Canal at full load — a strategic advantage that allows for more efficient global shipping routes. The vessels will be equipped with eco-friendly technologies aimed at reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency, in line with tightening international environmental regulations.

HD Hyundai Samho is one of three key affiliates under HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE), alongside HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. HD KSOE operates as a subholding company of HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings.

As part of an ongoing restructuring initiative aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing global competitiveness, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard are set to merge into a single entity by the end of December 2025.

This contract highlights South Korea’s continued dominance in the global shipbuilding industry and reflects increasing demand from emerging markets, particularly in Africa, for modern, environmentally compliant shipping solutions.