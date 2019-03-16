Uzbekistan may work on common space project with Central Asian countries

By Trend:

Kazakhstan presented the space project to the heads of official governmental delegations of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in the framework of the first Central Asian Economic Forum at Uzexpocenter exhibition, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Collaboration in the space sphere may be one of the new areas of five-sided cooperation.

Kazakh developers stated that the regional project envisages the creation of a group of five Earth remote sensing satellites.

“The project provides that each country will own a satellite, which will give an opportunity to receive high-quality remote sensing information. This will increase the efficiency of surveying the surface of the earth and allow each country to introduce its own monitoring in the development of economic sectors, such as agriculture or others,” Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek said at the presentation.

Kazakhstan proposes within the project to send working groups to all countries to analyze and study these proposals.

Experts noted that the technology of remote sensing of the Earth from space is an indispensable tool for studying and continuous monitoring of our planet, helping to effectively use and manage its resources.